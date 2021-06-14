VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Video of the Late Doreen Montalvo Reacting to Her IN THE HEIGHTS Cameo

Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

On Saturday, Lin-Manuel Miranda shared a video on Twitter, showing the late Doreen Montalvo reacting to her cameo in the In The Heights film. The video was taken at an ensemble vocal session for the film in February 2020, at which many original cast members were in attendance.

Montalvo, who passed away in October at age 56, was in the original Broadway cast of In the Heights.

"Forever grateful that Doreen Montalvo got to see her moment, cheered on & surrounded by the women who loved her so much," Miranda wrote in the tweet.

Watch the touching video below:

Montalvo has appeared on Broadway in In The Heights as the "Bolero Singer" as well as in On Your Feet. Her Off-Broadway and National Tour credits include Giant (Public Theater), Flashdance, In The Heights, On Your Feet, and more.

Most recently, she appeared in the Broadway production of Mrs. Doubtfire, which only ran for three performances before the Broadway shutdown began in March 2020. She played the role of Janet Lundy, a role she originated in the pre-Broadway production in Seattle.

On television and film, Montalvo has been seen in "Smash," AMC, "One Life to Live," "Law & Order," "The Good Wife," and "Elementary."