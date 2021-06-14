VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Talks IN THE HEIGHTS, Latino Representation in Musical Theatre, and More

Anthony Ramos, star of the new film adaptation of In The Heights, recently sat down with CBS Sunday Morning to chat about playing Usnavi, Latino representation in musical theatre, and much more.

Ramos said he saw himself in Usnavi, and In The Heights as a whole, since it first premiered on Broadway. He says Latinos weren't often seen on the stage in big roles before this.

"We had half of 'West Side Story,' you know what I'm saying?" he said. "And then you got 'In the Heights,' maybe, like, 'Man of La Mancha,' maybe, you know, right? And that's it!"

"'In the Heights' was, like, the show that kept me believing, 'cause I was like, 'Yo, I don't know where I fit in, in this musical theater world."

The character of Nina, the girl who "makes it out" of the neighborhood to go to college at Stanford, is someone Ramos said he sees himself in.

"Any minute, you feel like you could lose it," he said. "You know, especially when you grow up feeling like one good thing happens and two bad things happen, you know, it's wild. Sometimes I feel like, you know, I'm the one who made it out. I'm a part of a group of people who can tell the stories."

The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In The Heights" is now in theaters and on HBO Max. The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to a cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big... "In the Heights."

Lights up on Washington Heights...The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community.

At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. "In the Heights" fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu's lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.

The cast of "In The Heights" features Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Dascha Polanco, Stephanie Beatriz, Gregory Diaz IV, Olga Meridez, and Jimmy Smits.