Wake Up With BWW 12/9: FOLLIES Film in the Works, Lights Dim For Stephen Sondheim, and more!

Bernadette Peters in Follies

First, we'd like to wish a happy opening to Company, which finally officially holds its opening night on Broadway tonight!

Today's top stories include the announcement of a film adaptation of Follies, which is "in active development." Plus, check out photos from the red carpet at the West Side Story film premiere, watch Broadway theatres dim their lights in honor of Stephen Sondheim, and more.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

FOLLIES Movie Adaptation Is In the Works

by Nicole Rosky

Here they come, those beautiful girls! A film version of Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies is 'in active development' with Heyday Films.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley & More in CABARET!

by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling

ATG Productions and Underbelly, the producers of CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB have just released new images of the production starring Eddie Redmayne as 'The Emcee', Jessie Buckley as 'Sally Bowles' and Omari Douglas as 'Cliff Bradshaw'. . (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Los Angeles Premiere of WEST SIDE STORY

by Stephi Wild

The red carpet attendees at Hollywood's El Capitan Theater included cast members Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Rita Moreno (also executive Producer), director/producer Steven Spielberg, producer Kristie Macosko Krieger, producer Kevin McCollum and choreographer Justin Peck.. (more...)

Broadway Composer and Conductor Keith Herrmann Dies at 69

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway composer and conductor Keith Herrmann passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the age of 69. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Georgia, and son A.J.. (more...)

Photos: See Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini & More in ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

by Chloe Rabinowitz

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, the new musical featuring the songs of Britney Spears is now on stage at Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC through January 2nd.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses for Week Ending December 05, 2021

by

For the week ending December 05, 2021, a total of 29 shows played 217 performances.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Broadway Theatres Dim Lights in Memory of Stephen Sondheim

by Nicole Rosky

The Broadway community mourns the loss of prolific composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who passed away on November 26, 2021 at age 91. To commemorate his life and work, the Committee of Theatre Owners dimmed the lights of Broadway theatres in New York for one minute today, December 8 at exactly 6:30pm.. (more...)

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Directing TICK, TICK...BOOM! on Netflix Film Club

by Michael Major

Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on Netflix Film Club to discuss his directorial debut with tick, tick...BOOM! He discusses how the film is personal to him, how it's similar to Hamilton and In the Heights, and approaching the film as if it were a reading of a new musical. The video also features new rehearsal and filming footage from the production.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the Stars of WEST SIDE STORY on the Red Carpet at the Los Angeles Premiere

by Michael Major

Last night was the Los Angeles premiere of West Side Story. With music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner have adapted the iconic musical into a new motion picture. Watch Ariana DeBose, Steven Spielberg, Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez, Rita Moreno, and more on the red carpet now!. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Check Out the Lyric Video For Stephanie J. Block's 'O Holy Night'

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The new holiday single from Tony Award winning Broadway star Stephanie J. Block, 'O Holy Night,' was released on Friday, November 12. Her inspired performance brings new vision and inspiration to this beloved Christmas carol. BroadwayWolrd has an exclusive first look at the all new lyric video. . (more...)

Company officially opens on Broadway tonight!

Broadway Birthdays

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Judi Dench, who turns 87 today!

Dench's performances have garnered her an Academy Award, ten BAFTA awards, and a record eight Laurence Olivier Awards. Dame Judi's career in film has successfully traversed the entire landscape of cinema, from acclaimed performances in British independent hits A Room With a View, Notes On a SCANDAL (for which she won the Best Actress BIFA), Philomena and Iris to her legendary role as M in seven James Bond films from Goldeneye to Skyfall. Her global reputation has been cemented with further lauded roles in the hugely successful India-set comedy The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and its sequel, both directed by John Madden; Roald Dahl's Esio Trot, opposite Dustin Hoffman; and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, directed by Tim Burton.

Dame Judi is also revered for her television work. Most recently she starred as Cecily, Duchess of York, in The Hollow Crown for the BBC, and past credits include: The Last of the Blonde Bombshells, for which she received BAFTA and GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS and an Emmy Award nomination; the long-running hit BBC sitcom As Time Goes By; and the critically acclaimed Cranford series, for which she received a number of major award nominations.

Dame Judi's celebrated career on stage has mirrored her achievements on screen, from her most recent, Olivier award-winning role in Kenneth Branagh's The Winter's Tale, to The Vote, directed by Josie Rourke, which was also broadcast live on UK General Election night in a landmark television event. She has regularly collaborated with the leading theatre directors of her era, including Sir Peter Hall (The Royal Family, Hay Fever), Michael Grandage (Peter and Alice, Madame de Sade) and Sir Richard Eyre (Amy's View).

