Broadway Grosses for Week Ending December 05, 2021

As BroadwayWorld reported, the Broadway League has decided to release a report on Broadway's attendance, grosses, capacity and performances (but not per-show data, which is expected to return next season). BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending December 05, 2021, a total of 29 shows played 217 performances at 83.06% capacity. Total attendance was 210,795 and total gross was $26,214,735.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 2,116 performances at 84% capacity, earning $257,379,158 with 2,051,388 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.