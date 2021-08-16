Wake Up With BWW 8/16: Behind the Scenes of THE LION KING's Broadway Return, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Watch an all new video performances of "New York State of Mind", sung by Sara Bareilles, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and many more!

The Lion King will return to Broadway on September 14, 2021. The company is now preparing for its grand re-opening at the Minskoff Theatre and has provided a behind the scenes look backstage! Check out the video below!

Plus, go on the red carpet to celebrate the premiere of theater director Sammi Cannold, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Dori Berinstein, WYSIWYG Studios, CEO Kwan-Woo Park and Elizabeth Armstrong's new documentary film, The Show Must Go On.

1) VIDEO: Sara Bareilles, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More Perform Billy Joel's 'New York State of Mind'

The performers were shot and recorded in all 5 Boroughs in locations such as Birdland, the Brooklyn Museum, Columbia University, La Casita de Chema, Maimonides Park, NYU, Open Jar Studios, Red Hook Winery, Russ & Daughters, Steinway & Sons Factory, Tom's Restaurant, and the Wonder Wheel among many others.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Broadway Shows Up for the First Red Carpet Since the Shutdown!

Broadway is on its way back, and everything's as if we never said goodbye. Earlier this week, stars showed up at the Majestic Theatre for the first red carpet since the Broadway shutdown over 16 months ago. The occasion was the celebrate the premiere of theater director Sammi Cannold, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Dori Berinstein, WYSIWYG Studios, CEO Kwan-Woo Park and Elizabeth Armstrong's new documentary film, The Show Must Go On. The special event featured performances by Josh Groban, Sierra Boggess, Adrienne Warren, Ariana DeBose, Shereen Pimentel, Ali Ewoldt.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Recap the Greatest Stars of FUNNY GIRL

Though Barbra Streisand remains Broadway's most beloved Fanny, plenty of legends have taken on the role over the last six decades.. (more...)

4) ICYMI: Watch the Top 3 College Students Perform for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!

Next on Stage: Dance Edition is back with season 2 of our online dancing competition! Miss the announcement of our college top 3? Check out the episode here!. (more...)

What we're watching: Flashback: Jeremy Jordan Performs in FINDING NEVERLAND at American Repertory Theatre

American Repertory Theatre has posted a new video, providing a look back at the company's 2014 production of Finding Neverland starring Jeremy Jordan.

The Act One finale, "Stronger", features Jordan as J.M. Barrie, alongside Michael McGrath as Captain Hook.

Social Butterfly: Behind the Scenes as THE LION KING Prepares to Return to Broadway

The Lion King will return to Broadway on September 14, 2021. The company is now preparing for its grand re-opening at the Minskoff Theatre and has provided a behind the scenes look backstage!

