VIDEO: Sara Bareilles, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More Perform Billy Joel's 'New York State of Mind'

New York City actors, singers, musicians, and late night hosts have come together to produce a video rendition of Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind" to encourage the city's recovery from the pandemic and drive civic engagement.

The "New York State of Mind" video features an array of artists from multiple disciplines and industries - including Zeshan B., Sara Bareilles, Mario Cantone, Victoria Clark, Cautious Clay, Andy Cohen, Stephen Colbert, Jerry Dixon, Chloe Flower, Billy Joel's daughter and singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, Joseph Joubert, Tom Kitt, The Klezmatics, The Yankees, LaChanze, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Brian Newman, Kelli O'Hara, Joan Osborne, Peppermint, Angie Pontani, Anaïs Reno, Mark Rivera, David Rosenthal, Bobby Sanabria, Ben Stiller and Suzanne Vega.

The performers were shot and recorded in all 5 Boroughs in locations such as Birdland, the Brooklyn Museum, Columbia University, La Casita de Chema, Maimonides Park, NYU, Open Jar Studios, Red Hook Winery, Russ & Daughters, Steinway & Sons Factory, Tom's Restaurant, and the Wonder Wheel among many others.

To get involved with organizations throughout New York and see the full cast and more footage go to https://nycnext.org