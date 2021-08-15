VIDEO: Recap the Greatest Stars of FUNNY GIRL
Watch 5+ Fanny Brices who aren't Barbra Streisand!
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Funny Girl has found its Fanny! Golden Globe Award nominee Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart; Hello, Dolly!) will star as "Fanny Brice" in the first Broadway revival of Funny Girl.
Back on Broadway for the first time in 58 years, the new production directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) features some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "People" and "Don't Rain on My Parade."
Performances begin in spring 2022 at a Broadway theatre to be announced.
Though Barbra Streisand remains Broadway's most beloved Fanny, plenty of legends have taken on the role over the last six decades. Review just a few of them below:
Barbra Streisand (original Broadway/film Fanny):
Lainie Kazan (Streisand's Broadway understudy):
Mimi Hines (Streisand's Broadway replacement):
Leslie Kritzer (Paper Mill Playhouse 2001):
Sheridan Smith (West End revival 2015):
Christina Bianco (Paris 2019):
And of course... the 2002 Actors' Fund Benefit Concert
...featuring Carolee Carmello, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, Ana Gasteyer, Whoopi Goldberg, Jane Krakowski, Judy Kuhn, Julia Murney, LaChanze, Ricki Lake, Andrea Martin, Idina Menzel, Bebe Neuwirth, Kaye Ballard, Alice Playten, Lillias White, Len Cariou, Peter Gallagher, Gary Beach, and The Rockettes.