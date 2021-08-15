VIDEO: Recap the Greatest Stars of FUNNY GIRL

Click Here for More Articles on Funny Girl Revival

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Funny Girl has found its Fanny! Golden Globe Award nominee Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart; Hello, Dolly!) will star as "Fanny Brice" in the first Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

Back on Broadway for the first time in 58 years, the new production directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) features some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "People" and "Don't Rain on My Parade."

Performances begin in spring 2022 at a Broadway theatre to be announced.

Though Barbra Streisand remains Broadway's most beloved Fanny, plenty of legends have taken on the role over the last six decades. Review just a few of them below:

Lainie Kazan (Streisand's Broadway understudy):