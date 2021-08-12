VIDEO: Broadway Shows Up for the First Red Carpet Since the Shutdown!

Broadway is on its way back, and everything's as if we never said goodbye. Earlier this week, stars showed up at the Majestic Theatre (home of The Phantom of the Opera) for the first red carpet since the Broadway shutdown over 16 months ago.

The occasion was the premiere of theater director Sammi Cannold, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Dori Berinstein, WYSIWYG Studios, CEO Kwan-Woo Park and Elizabeth Armstrong's new documentary film, The Show Must Go On. The special event featured performances by Josh Groban, Sierra Boggess, Adrienne Warren, Ariana DeBose, Shereen Pimentel, Ali Ewoldt.

In the wake of the global pandemic, The Show Must Go On chronicles the race against time to save live theater and focuses in on some of the theater makers determined to win it. In March of 2020 and for the first time in history, the performing arts were decimated worldwide when theater shut down indefinitely in every country except one: South Korea. From the frontlines in Seoul, this film follows a company of artists involved in two theatrical productions--the World Tour of The Phantom of The Opera and the South Korean Tour of Cats-two of the productions that pushed ahead safely during the pandemic and helped show the way forward. And a continent away in the UK, the film simultaneously follows Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer of Cats and The Phantom of the Opera among much else, as he uses the example set by his Korean colleagues to fight for theater's future on the West End and beyond. The Show Must Go On chronicles the survival of the performing arts and the worldwide resuscitation of an artform with the fate of a global industry at stake. But more importantly, the film tells a human story - one of the resilience of storytellers and their determination to come together to heal, create, and inspire. Details on the upcoming worldwide release of The Show Must Go On are forthcoming.

Below, watch as Broadway's biggest stars show up to celebrate the big night and share how much it means to be back!