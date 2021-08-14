Video Flashback: Jeremy Jordan Performs in FINDING NEVERLAND at American Repertory Theatre

American Repertory Theatre has posted a new video, providing a look back at the company's 2014 production of Finding Neverland starring Jeremy Jordan.

The Act One finale, "Stronger", features Jordan as J.M. Barrie, alongside Michael McGrath as Captain Hook.

Check out the video below!

Finding Neverland is a musical with music and lyrics by Gary Barlow and Eliot Kennedy and a book by James Graham adapted from the 1998 play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee and its 2004 film version Finding Neverland.

An early version of the musical made its world premiere at the Curve Theatre in Leicester in 2012 with a book by Allan Knee, music by Scott Frankel and lyrics by Michael Korie. A reworked version with the current writing team making its world premiere in 2014 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Following completion of its Cambridge run, the production transferred to Broadway in March 2015. After a 17-month Broadway run, Finding Neverland closed on 21 August 2016, and began a U.S. national tour the following month.