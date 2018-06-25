BWW Live Chats with Taye Diggs- Watch the Full Conversation!

Earlier today, BroadwayWorld's Steve Schonberg got up close and personal with star of stage and screen, Taye Diggs! Miss the live stream? Catch up on the full conversation below!

Diggs made his Broadway debut in 1994 in the Tony Award-winning revival of CAROUSEL. Soon after, he landed the role of Benny in in the landmark musical RENT, a role he recreated in the 2005 film version. Diggs other New York stage credits include CHICAGO, WICKED, and Andrew Lippa's THE WILD PARTY.

His many film and television credits include HOW STELLA GOT HER GROOVE BACK, GO, CHICAGO, THE BEST MAN, its follow-up THE BEST MAN HOLIDAY, and six seasons on ABC's hit drama "Private Practice." In 2009, he was honored for his role with the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 40th Annual NAACP Image Awards. Diggs has created memorable characters in multiple guest appearances on hit television shows including "Ally McBeal" "Will & Grace," "Ed," "The West Wing," "New York Undercover," and "Law & Order."

