BWW Invite: Get Up Close with THE BOYS IN THE BAND's Matt Bomer!

SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld have partnered for a filmed Conversations Q&A series to recognize and celebrate the vibrant theatre community in New York City and the actors who aspire to have a career on the stage and screen.

On Thursday, July 12 (2:30pm) join us at the Robin Williams Center (247 West 54th Street) for a Career Conversations Q&A with star of The Boys in the band, Matt Bomer, moderated by Broadway World's Richard Ridge of "Backstage with Richard Ridge!"



Click here to RSVP. This event is free and open to non-members. Please direct any questions to nyrsvp@sagfoundation.org and write "Matt" in the subject line.

Bomer's theatre credits include: Williamstown Theatre Festival, New York Stage and Film, Sundance Theatre Lab, Alley Theatre. Television: The Normal Heart (Golden Globe, Critics' Choice Award, Emmy nom.), White Collar(People's Choice Award), American Horror Story: Hotel, The Last Tycoon, Traveler, Chuck, Glee. Recently, Bomer made his directorial debut with an episode of American Crime Story: Versace. Film: Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, The Nice Guys, In Time, The Magnificent Seven, Walking Out. Upcoming films: Vulture Club, Papi Chulo. Bomer is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University. He previously appeared in a reading of Dustin Lance Black's play 8, and is grateful to be making his Broadway debut.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

