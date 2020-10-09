BWW Interview: Terron Brooks Talks About Upcoming SOUL OF BROADWAY Benefit Stream

We got to chat with Terron about Soul of Broadway. Check out the interview below!

As BroadwayWorld recently reported, we're partnering with 4 Times Entertainment, Inc. (creators of nationally recognized Pop Vocal Group The Company Men) to stream Terron Brooks and "The Soul of Broadway" Music Video Special benefiting RockTheVote.org on October 13 at 9pm ET!

A two-time NAACP Award and Ovation Award nominee, Brooks is best known for portraying Eddie Kendricks in NBC's Emmy Award-winning miniseries The Temptations, has starred on Broadway in The Lion King as Simba and Hairspray as Seaweed.

Can you give our readers a brief background of yourself and your theatre career?

My professional theatre career began with the Broadway National Tour of Grease!, playing The Teen Angel, with a super star cast starring Sutton Foster, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Mackenzie Phllips and Adrain Zmed. I made my Broadway debut in The Lion King(Simba) and originated the role of Seaweed for the First National Tour before joining the Broadway cast. Broadway was the Impossible Dream because I had devoted most of my early career to becoming a recording artist. I got my big break being cast as Eddie Kendricks in the NBC Emmy Award Winning Mini-Series, The Temptations. I've been very blessed to find creative joys as an actor, singer-songwriter, producer, life coach, motivational speaker, and author. I feel most at home on the stage and that is why The Soul of Broadway was such a special project, merging my many worlds together in one experience.

What inspired you to create this music video special?

Well, my producing partner and director of the music video special, Brian Michael Purcell and I were discussing our desires to create something that would inspire and help people during this time of isolation. We thought of many charities to support and when we saw the need to continue to encourage people to vote in this historic election, Rock The Vote was the perfect fit. Many artists are out of work and feel the weight of not being able to perform and share with others what they love to do the most. We were feeling it as well and thought we should do something to hopefully change things around. I had always wanted The Soul of Broadway music to come alive visually so this was the opportune time to breathe new life into these collections of songs.

Tell us about some of the songs you'll be singing. Why did you pick these to include in your special?

The music video special will include Waving Through A Window (Dear Evan Hansen), The Phantom of the Opera's The Music of the Night, West Side Story's Something's Coming, Circle of Life from The Lion King and my favorite, Tomorrow from Annie, among others. The overall theme is Hope. These songs were already compiled and chosen for The Soul of Broadway record. We also have a live concert experience called The Soul of Broadway: Impossible Dreams. This music video special is another unique way to introduce the concept of reimagining favorite Broadway songs, giving them a fresh perspective which has proven so relevant in these times.

How long has this project been in the works? What was the process for filming it during this time?

It has been a whirlwind. It all has come together so fast. I think we started filming a month before our air date October 13th! To maintain safety guidelines, we secured a very small crew to capture our vision without compromising anyone's health. It has been challenging but we love a challenge and since it's for a great cause we went in trying to have fun and not put too much pressure on perfection. However, I'm very happy with what we all achieved.

Why did you decide to support Rock the Vote?

Rock The Vote is a huge advocate for young voters. The non profit reaches out to these new voters who either feel insignificant or those who may not think it's important to vote. We wanted to get involved to help that awareness and encourage the theatre community to donate and support as well.

Why do you think it is so important for people to vote?

I think it's important for every voice to be heard. I believe it's a right and responsibility, many have fought and even died for. At this critical moment in our lives, we have the opportunity to bring change, advocate for human rights and equality, promote peace, rescue the disadvantaged, and create a better America for us all. The Arts play a crucial part in inspiring hope and uplifting spirits to believe in brighter days. We all have parts to play. Voting on November 3rd, when History has its eyes on us, will be our greatest action to date. So appreciative to Rock The Vote and Broadway World for making it possible to make new dreams come true. Oh and it's also my birthday Oct 13 and I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate.

For information about "The Soul of Broadway" please visit: www.thesoulofbroadway.com

