BWW Interview: Sara Bareilles & Renee Elise Goldsberry on Relating to Their GIRLS5EVA Characters

Girls5Eva are making their comeback! A new season of the hit musical series is set to debut May 5 on Peacock.

The series follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s that was churned through the pop music machine reunites to give their dreams another shot. This time they'll try again on their own terms.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Sara Bareilles and Renee Elise Goldsberry to discuss the highly-anticipated second season. They speak on their favorite days on set, the Broadway cameos, and how they relate to their characters.

"There is a part in all of us that has been trying to stand in the middle of a group of girls," Goldsberry revealed. "I just relate to a person who never says no to her inner demons. I have them, too. I just tell them 'no.' Wickie gives them the microphone."

The pair also discussed that, while the show is a comedy, they want to create humanize their characters as much as possible.

"We want to make them real. We want to make these women three-dimensional and relatable and human. We're all rooting for their most authentic selves to come through in some way," Bareilles shared.

The new season of Girls5Eva also stars Busy Phillips, Paula Pell, Daniel Breaker, Grey Henson, Ashley Park, Erika Henningsen, and more.

Watch the new interview here: