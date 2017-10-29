BWW Flashback: PRINCE OF BROADWAY Steps Down from the Throne and Exits Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on PRINCE OF BROADWAY

Harold Prince's revue Prince of Broadway abdicates for the next Broadway show in the works today, October 29, 2017. The show played a total of 91 performances. The limited engagement began performances at the Samuel J. Friedman theatre on August 3, 2017 with an official opening on August 24, 2017.

Harold Prince is a legend in the American theatre - the acclaimed director and producer behind a long list of America's most iconic musicals and the winner of a staggering, record-breaking 21 Tony Awards. Now, he's brought together six decades of magical moments in a new musical event, Prince of Broadway.



This thrilling night of theatre included hits from such celebrated musicals as West Side Story, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more, in an unforgettable tribute to an unmatched Broadway career.



The show featured a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson (Chicago), co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers), direction by Prince himself, and original songs by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County).

Take a look back at Prince of Broadway's journey below!

We got into the mood with an exclusive look back at Hal Prince's career on July 1, 2017

We got our first look at the marquee on July 15, 2017

Click here for more photos of the marquee

Jason Robert Brown gave us a sneak peek at the music on July 20, 2017

On July 21, 2017, we met the cast and creatives behind the show.

Click here for more photos of the meet and greet

Then on July 24, 2017 we heard from the company.

We got our first look at production photos on August 14, 2017

Click here for more production photos (Credit: Matthew Murphy)

The night before opening, August 23, 2017, we got our first video preview of Prince of Broadway

Hal Prince himself joined the company in their opening night bows on August 24, 2017

Click here for more opening night bows

Nothing says opening night quite like a red carpet! Check out the photos from August 24, 2017

Click here for more opening night photos

What did the company think about opening night? Watch below!

On September 19, 2017, we were thrilled to hear the show announce an extension!

Click here to read the extension announcement (Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy)

We bid farewell to Hal Prince's revue today, but we can all rest assured that his work will continue to light up the marquees of Broadway!

Related Articles