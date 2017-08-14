PRINCE OF BROADWAY
Photo Flash: First Look at Chuck Cooper, Emily Skinner, Tony Yazbeck and More Bringing Classics to Life in PRINCE OF BROADWAY

Aug. 14, 2017  

Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway, a musical celebration that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince, is now previews ahead of a Thursday, August 24, 2017 opening night at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Harold Prince is a legend in the American theatre - the acclaimed director and producer behind a long list of America's most iconic musicals and the winner of a staggering, record-breaking 21 Tony Awards. Now, he's bringing together six decades of magical moments in a new musical event, Prince of Broadway.

This thrilling night of theatre includes fully staged hits from such celebrated musicals as West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more, in an unforgettable tribute to an unmatched Broadway career.

Prince of Broadway includes songs from many of the shows that earned Harold Prince a record 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys); new songs, arrangements, orchestration and music supervision by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County); co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers); and direction by Prince himself.

The cast of Prince of Broadway features Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper (Caroline, or Change; Choir Boy at MTC), Drama Desk Award winner Janet Dacal (In The Heights, Good Vibrations), Bryonha Marie Parham (After Midnight, Porgy & Bess), Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show, The Full Monty), two-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Falsettos, An American in Paris), Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera, Candide), two-time Olivier Award nominee Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard, Into The Woods), Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town, Gypsy), and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Contact, Curtains).

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Karen Ziemba, Emily Skinner, Chuck Cooper and Tony Yazbeck in FOLLIES

Tony Yazbeck in FOLLIES

Chuck Cooper in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Brandon Uranowitz in CABARET

Michael Xavier (center) and the cast in COMPANY

Emily Skinner in COMPANY

Bryonha Marie Parham and Kaley Ann Voorhees in SHOWBOAT

Tony Yazbeck and Kaley Ann Voorhees in WEST SIDE STORY

Janet Dacal in EVITA

