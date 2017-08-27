BWW Flashback: MARVIN'S ROOM Takes Final Broadway Bow Today!

Marvin's Room concludes its run today, August 27, after 91 performances.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the Broadway premiere of Marvin's Room, Scott McPherson's award-winning, wildly funny play about the laughter that can shine through life's darkest moments. Anne Kauffman (Marjorie Prime, Maple and Vine) directs.



Lee is a single mother who's been busy raising her troubled teenage son, Hank. Her estranged sister Bessie has her hands full with their elderly father, his soap opera-obsessed sister-and a brand-new life-or-death diagnosis. Now the women are about to reunite for the first time in 18 years. Are Lee's good intentions and makeover skills enough to make up for her long absence? Can Bessie help Hank finally feel at home somewhere... or at least keep him from burning her house down? Can these almost-strangers become a family in time to make plans, make amends, and maybe make a trip to Disney World?



Exploring an unsentimental reality with hope, compassion and a dose of wonderfully absurd humor, Marvin's Room is a life-affirming reminder of the gift we give ourselves when we love unconditionally.

Take a look at the show's journey before we say goodbye!

On May 3, the show released its first press photos.

The cast met the press on May 11.

For more photos, click here.

For more photos from rehearsal, click here.

On June 28, we got a first look at highlights from the show!

The show officially opened on June 29.

Click here for more photos from opening night.

