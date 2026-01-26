Concert Review: Onew Brings Fans 100% Happiness on PERCENT World Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Onew is on the road, embarking on his latest tour “Onew the Live: Percent (%)” which kicked off last summer and is continuing through February 2026. This tour marks the South Korean singer’s first-ever world tour as a soloist. Perhaps best known as a member of the iconic K-Pop group SHINee, Onew has made quite a solo career for himself in his own right, having recently released his second Korean studio album, "Percent," and second Japanese EP, "Saku."

The second-to-last American stop on the Percent tour was at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, which Onew brought down the house for hundreds of adoring fans. He took the stage in a full suit, standing alone with a microphone stand and a spotlight, where his soulful voice cut through the cold NYC night.

While Onew is most often seen partaking in the high-energy choreographed performances that SHINee is known for, this tour offers a more stripped-back view. Onew’s vocals speak for themselves. They’re incredibly clean and precise, something often missed these days in the ever-present world of lip syncing. During one moment in the show, Onew took a fan request, which he sang fully a cappella, accompanying himself only with a fan’s cell phone to help remember the lyrics. It was a magical, intimate moment that truly showcased the talent on stage before us.

Onew’s solo music tends to be more lowkey than what many come to expect from a K-Pop show. The vibes are chill and the production of the concert matched that. There wasn’t much of a spectacle on stage at all. For the entire performance, it was just Onew on stage by himself, no dancers, props, or set pieces. Just him, with an occasional mic stand or stool to sit on for some of his ballads. While the effects at some shows can be fun, it was refreshing to see someone perform who doesn’t need to rely on any of that.

The setlist included many fan favorite numbers, including “Conversations”, “Silky”, “Animals”, “No Parachute”, and, my personal favorite, “Maestro.” Onew occasionally peppered some choreography into his performances of a few numbers and, when he did, the audience erupted, clearly eating it up.

In between the stages, Onew gave heartfelt and endearing ments, mostly in Korean and accompanied by a translator, but sometimes in English as well. He has us laughing and “awww”ing as he gave little anecdotes about the songs.

To further the fan engagement in what already felt like an intimate experience, Onew came through the crowd during one of his encore songs, looping through the aisles and touching fans hands as he sang. Then, he threw signed balls and plushies into the audience (with a surprisingly strong arm, might I add) for some lucky fans to take home.

The show ended on a high note, closing out with the song “Happy Birthday” which was fitting after he had sang the traditional “Happy Birthday” song to a fan in the crowd earlier in the night. The song got us all on our feet, dancing and waving our hands to close out the magical evening.

