BWW Flashback: Emma Thompson Sings in SWEENEY TODD & More!

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, more stars have joined the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of the acclaimed musical Matilda. Along with eleven year-old actor Alisha Weir as the title character and Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, beloved star of stage and screen Emma Thompson is officially the villainous headmistress, Miss Trunchbull.

Thompson joins the film in the re-envisioned role, which was originally played by a male actor in drag. The part was originated to Olivier Award-winning affect by actor Bertie Carvel in the original London and Broadway productions of the show. Academy Award-winner Ralph Fiennes was previously considered for the part.

Though her musical performances can't compare to her acting resumé, Thompson has made more than a few appearances in singing roles. How do you think she'll fare in the role?

Emma performs "The Worst Pies in London" from Sweeney Todd with the New York Philharmonic:

Emma sings the title song from Beauty and the Beast:

Emma sings in The Children Act:

The film is currently in pre-production and is set to begin filming this spring at Shepperton. Over 200 children are currently in rehearsal to play the students of the musical's fictional school, Crunchem Hall.

Matilda will be helmed by Matthew Warchus, who directed the original stage production. Ellen Kane, who worked with choreographer Peter Darling on the stage production, will contribute choreography.

The film will be released into theaters by Sony Pictures UK, and will stream worldwide on Netflix.

Matilda is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Based on the book of the same name by Roald Dahl, Matilda tells of a super-powered girl who uses her new skills to help those around her, all the while trying to deal with the atrocious Miss Trunchbull.