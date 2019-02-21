BWW Flashback: Can't Wait for Shoshana Bean in WAITRESS? Recap Her Past Performances!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Shoshana Bean will take over the role of Jenna in Waitress from March 18 through May 12. This marks her first return to Broadway since she took over the role of Elphaba in Wicked from Idina Menzel. In the years since taking off the green makeup, Bean has released four studio albums and performed in a number of concerts both across the US and in the UK.

Take a look back at Shoshana Bean's performances through the years and get excited to hear her belt out the Sara Bareilles score.

Shoshana Bean was the first person to take on the now-iconic role of Elphaba after Tony winner Idina Menzel, and she truly made the part her own. She even reprised the role on the First National Tour of Wicked. Here, Bean sings Elphaba's first big song in the show with her signature powerful belt.

This past summer, Shoshana Bean starred in the Encores! Off-Center production of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World. Bean and Brown have been friends for many years and she frequently sings at his concerts. In this video, she sings the heart-wrenching ballad from his show The Last Five Years on The Broadway Cruise.

It's hard to take on a song that's been performed as many times as "Let It Go," but Shoshana Bean still blows the roof off with her rendition. Here she is accompanied by The Golden State Pops Orchestra.

Before the musical Lempicka had it's premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival last summer, Shoshana Bean performed this powerful song at her 2017 concert at the Hippodrome Casino in London. Accompanied only by piano and barefoot on the stage, Bean sings with incredible emotion, showing off her acting chops as well as her voice.

In 2017, Shoshana Bean took on the role of Fanny Brice in the North Shore Music Theatre production of Funny Girl, winning and IRNE Award. In this performance at one of her concerts, she gives Babs a run for her money with her rendition of "People."

Now she gets ready to take on Jenna, a role that she sings here with the show's composer, Sara Bareilles!

