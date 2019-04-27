TOOTSIE
BWW Exclusive: The TOOTSIE Team Reveals All and Plays Tootsie or Dare!

You're in for some sweet confessions...

Apr. 27, 2019  

Earlier this week, the company of Tootsie celebrated its opening night at the Marquis Theatre. Before they took their bows, the cast took a little break from rehearsals to have some fun with a little game we cooked up for them- Tootsie or Dare!

Watch below as Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, John Behlmann and the rest of the company take turns telling audition stories, making crazy admissions, and even busting a few moves. Watch as they each take their turn below!

Tootsie tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime - as the star of a new Broadway musical.

