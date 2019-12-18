BC/EFA
Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Baby Mamas Sing Carols For A Cure!

Article Pixel Dec. 18, 2019  

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Baby Mamas Sing Carols For A Cure!Carols for a Cure is back for 2019 in its 21st edition! Below, Check out exclusive photos as the Broadway Baby Mamas gather to record their track- "Coventry Carol."

For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.

This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.

Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and can be purchased (along with Volumes 1 through 20) in the web store at here or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. The new album is also available at participating New York City theaters.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Baby Mamas Sing Carols For A Cure!
Kristen Beth Williams and Lindsay Northern

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Baby Mamas Sing Carols For A Cure!
Allison Posner and Anne Fraser Thomas

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Baby Mamas Sing Carols For A Cure!
Leah Horowitz and Elizabeth Earley-Tostado

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Baby Mamas Sing Carols For A Cure!
Allison Posner, Lindsay Northern, Leah Horowitz, Kristen Beth Williams, Anne Fraser Thomas and Elizabeth Earley-Thomas

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Baby Mamas Sing Carols For A Cure!
Allison Posner, Lindsay Northern, Leah Horowitz, Kristen Beth Williams, Anne Fraser Thomas and Elizabeth Earley-Thomas

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Baby Mamas Sing Carols For A Cure!
Becky Gulsvig and Lyn Philistine

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Baby Mamas Sing Carols For A Cure!
Robin Campbell ad Kristie Kerwin

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Baby Mamas Sing Carols For A Cure!
Margot de La Barre and Jessica Rush

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Baby Mamas Sing Carols For A Cure!
Becky Gulsvig, Margot De La Barre, Jessica Rush, Lyn Philistine, Kristie Kerwin and Robin Campbell

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Baby Mamas Sing Carols For A Cure!
Becky Gulsvig, Margot De La Barre, Jessica Rush, Lyn Philistine, Kristie Kerwin and Robin Campbell

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Baby Mamas Sing Carols For A Cure!
Anne Brummel

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Baby Mamas Sing Carols For A Cure!
Cara Cooper

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Baby Mamas Sing Carols For A Cure!
Blair Goldberg

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Baby Mamas Sing Carols For A Cure!
Esther Stilwell

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Baby Mamas Sing Carols For A Cure!
Jessica McRoberts

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Baby Mamas Sing Carols For A Cure!
Erin Quill

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Baby Mamas Sing Carols For A Cure!
Desiree Davar



Related Articles

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents I'LL LEAVE IT TO YOU By Noel Coward
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the 12th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: GARY U.S. BONDS Performs at The Friars Club
  • Photo Coverage: Ed Dixon Tells Show Stories at The Green Room 42
  • Photo Coverage: Andy Cooney Brings His Christmas Celebration to Carnegie Hall
  • Photo Coverage: The Irish Tenors Start Their Holiday Tour in New Jersey