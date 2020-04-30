Songs from the Vault
BWW Exclusive: Songs from the Vault- Norm Lewis Sings THE WIZ!

Article Pixel Apr. 30, 2020  

The Broadway is well underway and already theatre fans everywhere are restless. BroadwayWorld wants to fill the void by delivering your theatre fix each and every day until the shows go on again. Below, we're continuing our commitment to bringing you new, never-before-seen performances from some of Broadway's biggest stars, before they were Broadway's biggest stars.

In 2014, BroadwayWorld gathered a slew of stars to celebrate our 10th Anniversary in BroadwayWorld Visits Oz, a special concert event at Joe's Pub benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Below, watch as Norm Lewis sings "Home" from The Wiz!

