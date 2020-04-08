BWW Exclusive: Songs from the Vault- Jenn Gambatese Sings a Classic!

Click Here for More Articles on Songs from the Vault

The Broadway is well underway and already theatre fans everywhere are restless. BroadwayWorld wants to fill the void by delivering your theatre fix each and every day until the shows go on again. Below, we're continuing our commitment to bringing you new, never-before-seen performances from some of Broadway's biggest stars, before they were Broadway's biggest stars.

In 2005, BroadwayWorld gathered a slew of stars for Standing Ovations 3, a special concert event at Joe's Pub benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Below, watch as Jenn Gambatese sings "I'll Never Say Goodbye (The Promise)".

Check back tomorrow for even more exclusive videos from BroadwayWorld's Songs from the Vault!





Related Articles