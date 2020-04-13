Staying Fit While Staying In
BWW Exclusive: Kick Off Your Week with a Workout from Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons!

Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness to offer you a bodyweight workout to get your fitness fix! Mark Fisher Fitness's Steward of Strength Harold Gibbons is here to show you a quick workout that you can do for 15-30 minutes to stay active and healthy in the comfort of your own home!

BWW x MFF FIT IN 15 WORKOUT

The warm-up should take 5 minutes to gently get you ready for more intense movement, with a focus on breath control and range of motion. It includes:

- Modified Rock Breathing, 5-6 exhales
- Thoracic Rotation, 5-6 per side per side
- Glute Bridge, 10 - a billion
- Alternating Deadbug, 5-6 per side
- Seated Hip Switches, 5-6 per side
- Adductor Rockback, 5-6 per side
- Spiderman Lunge, 5-6 per side
- Reverse Burpee, 5-6

After that, we'll go into a circuit of 5 different strength exercises, but you'll quickly feel that this is cardio, too. The workout includes:

- Single Leg Hip Lift, 8-12 per side
- Pike Push-Up, 8-12
(Alternative: Regular or Modified Push-Ups)
- Band Seated Row, 8-12
(Alternative: Bent Over I-T-Y)
- Full Exhale Mountain Climber, 5-6 per side
(Alternative: Plank)
- Single Leg Deadlift, 8-10 per side
- Reverse Lunge, 8-10 per side
(Alternative: Split Squat)

If you want a quick fitness fix, you can do 2 rounds of the circuit, or a longer-effort of up to 5 rounds to give you what you need. For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at Mark Fisher Fitness, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.

