BWW Exclusive: Get a Behind the Scenes Look at Second Stage Theater's BETWEEN THE LINES

We're getting an exclusive look behind the scenes at at the new musical Between the Lines, which is set to begin performances at Off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage this April! Check out the video below to see the show's songwriting team, Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson, giving us a look at what the show is all about and what audiences can expect!

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Lortel & Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress), Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Disney Animation's Olaf's Frozen Adventure).

Based on the novel by New York Times bestselling author Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha Van Leer, Between the Lines is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.

Between the Lines made its world premiere at Kansas City Rep in Fall 2017, where the musical broke box office records and the Kansas City Star called the show, "a whimsical, wonderful production," and Broadway World raved, "It is a throwback to the prototypical well-conceived, masterfully executed, tuneful, funny, appropriately danced, and professionally acted example of what you hope a Broadway style musical might aspire to be at its best." In January 2018, a sold out concert version of Between the Lines was presented at the 92Y in Manhattan. Between the lines begins performances on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 and will officially open in May 2020 at Off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage (305 West 43rd Street).





