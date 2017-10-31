BWW Exclusive: Get Spooky This Halloween with a First Listen of MONSTER SONGS!

Oct. 31, 2017  

Broadway Records just released the original graphic novel rock album Monstersongs, with music and lyrics by The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical composer Rob Rokicki and illustrations by Dave O'Neill (Shankman & O'Neill Children's book series).

Featuring Jelani Alladin, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Cheryl Freeman, Molly Hager, F. Michael Haynie, Megan Hilty, Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus, Jeremy Morse, Julia Murney, Luca Padovan, Rob Rokicki, Tyce, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Emma Gannon-Salomon, Sami Griffith, and Mackenzie Jones, Monstersongs tells the stories of monsters and monster-archetypes listeners will recognize-"The Witch," "Igor," "A Troll," "The Dragon," and "Medusa," among others-with exciting contemporary musical twists, accompanied by a graphic novel that provides fans with further insight into the world of the monsters. For additional information, click here.

Celebrate you Halloween with songs from the album below!

