BWW Exclusive: Get Fit in 15 with a Workout from Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons!

Article Pixel Apr. 20, 2020  

Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness to offer you a bodyweight workout to get your fitness fix! Mark Fisher Fitness's Steward of Strength Harold Gibbons is here to show you a quick workout that you can do for 15-30 minutes to stay active and healthy in the comfort of your own home!

BWW x MFF FIT IN 15 WORKOUT

The warm-up should take 5 minutes to gently get you ready for more intense movement, with a focus on breath control and range of motion. It includes:

- Bear Breathing, 5-6 exhales
- Seated Hip Switches, 5-6 per side
- Alternating Deadbug, 5-6 per side
- Spiderman Lunge, 5-6 per side
- Reverse Burpee, 5-6 reps

After that, we'll go into a circuit of 5 different exercises with the intention of getting our heart rate up - these moves will require a focus on movement quality and strength before we can start to go faster!

- Forward Reaching Jump Squat, 8-12 reps
- Yoga Push-Up, 8-12
(Alternative: Regular or Modified Push-Ups)
- Alternating Reverse Lunges, 8-12 per side
(Alternative: Bent Over I-T-Y)
- Side Kick-Through 5-6 per side
(Alternative: Baby Crawl or Deadbug)
- Skater Jump, 8-10 per side

If you want a quick fitness fix, you can do 2 rounds of the circuit, or a longer-effort of up to 5 rounds to give you what you need. For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at @mffclubhouse, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.

Click here to stay fit with Harold's #MobilityMinute!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



