BWW Exclusive: Get Fit in 15 with a Workout from Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons!
Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness to offer you a bodyweight workout to get your fitness fix! Mark Fisher Fitness's Steward of Strength Harold Gibbons is here to show you a quick workout that you can do for 15-30 minutes to stay active and healthy in the comfort of your own home!
BWW x MFF FIT IN 15 WORKOUT
The warm-up should take 5 minutes to gently get you ready for more intense movement, with a focus on breath control and range of motion. It includes:
- Bear Breathing, 5-6 exhales
- Seated Hip Switches, 5-6 per side
- Alternating Deadbug, 5-6 per side
- Spiderman Lunge, 5-6 per side
- Reverse Burpee, 5-6 reps
After that, we'll go into a circuit of 5 different exercises with the intention of getting our heart rate up - these moves will require a focus on movement quality and strength before we can start to go faster!
- Forward Reaching Jump Squat, 8-12 reps
- Yoga Push-Up, 8-12
(Alternative: Regular or Modified Push-Ups)
- Alternating Reverse Lunges, 8-12 per side
(Alternative: Bent Over I-T-Y)
- Side Kick-Through 5-6 per side
(Alternative: Baby Crawl or Deadbug)
- Skater Jump, 8-10 per side
If you want a quick fitness fix, you can do 2 rounds of the circuit, or a longer-effort of up to 5 rounds to give you what you need. For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at @mffclubhouse, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.