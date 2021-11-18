BWW Exclusive: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Olney Theatre Center

Olney Theatre Center is now presenting Disney's Beauty and the Beast (November 5, 2021 - January 2, 2022).

Get a first look below!

Directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge, who wowed Olney audiences with her Helen Hayes Award-nominated production of Once, this Broadway hit gets a fresh perspective with two performers who challenge our expectations of a Disney Princess and her Prince.

Jade Jones, who in 2020 received two Helen Hayes Award nominations for her performances in School Girls, or the African Mean Girls Play (Round House Theatre) and Into the Woods (Ford's Theatre) stars as Belle. Evan Ruggiero co-stars as the Beast; after losing a leg to cancer in his teenage years, Ruggerio continued to pursue a dancing career and has gone on to become a Drama Desk-nominated performer and the self-proclaimed "Lord Pegleg."

Tickets are available from $42 - $99 and can be purchased at olneytheatre.org or 301-924-3400.