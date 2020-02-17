BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with the Great Marilyn Maye!
BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.
In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to cabaret superstar and musical theater actress Marilyn Maye about her 1967 album "Step To The Rear." They also discuss Jerry Herman, "Mame, "Hello, Dolly!", Mel Tormé, Rosemary Clooney, Barbara Cook, Tommy Tune, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Carmen McRae, Billy Stritch, Tedd Firth, Provincetown, The Anchor Inn, Palm Springs, Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland, and The Art House. Marilyn tells stories from her career as a singer and recording artist, and shares her expertise on how to build a show and sing to an audience. Marilyn has released seven albums and thirty-four singles, and performs all over the country to rooms full of adoring fans. Marilyn also holds the record for the most frequent singer on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, where she appeared a total of seventy-six times.
