The Broadway Breakdown
Click Here for More Articles on The Broadway Breakdown

BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Visits COME FROM AWAY on The Broadway Break(down)!

Article Pixel Apr. 1, 2020  

Broadway is on a break. But you don't have to wait until it reopens to get your fix!

Fortunately, actor/writer Allison Frasca (All Star the Musical, Wicked/Frozen) is here to break down the plots of every show on Broadway - at least as best as she remembers them. Filmed/produced/edited by Philip Romano, The Broadway Break(down) is here so you can stay up to date on every show on the Great White Way, no matter how quarantined you may be.

Today, she's continuing the series at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre to break down Come From Away!

BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Visits COME FROM AWAY on The Broadway Break(down)!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Visits COME FROM AWAY on The Broadway Break(down)!
  • BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Visits DEAR EVAN HANSEN on The Broadway Break(down)!
  • Broadway Rewind: ROCK OF AGES Strikes a Chord on Broadway!
  • Broadway Rewind: Feel the Transylvania Mania with YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN!