BWW Exclusive: AIN'T TOO PROUD Celebrates the Season by Singing 'Carols For A Cure'
For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.
This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.
Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and can be purchased (along with Volumes 1 through 20) in the web store at https://broadwaycares.stores.yahoo.net/caforcucds.html or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. The new album is also available at participating New York City theaters.
Below, Check out exclusive photos as the cast of Ain't Too Proud gathers to record their track- "Come All Ye Faithful."
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Shawn Bowers, Jamari Johnson Williams and Jawan M. Jackson
Derrick Baskin, Saint Aubyn, James Harkness and Elijah Ahmad Lewis
Esther Antoine, Nasia Thomas and Ta'Nika Gibson
Ta'Nika Gibson, Jelani Remy, Candice Marie Woods and Brian Woods
Kenny Seymour (Music Director) and the cast that includes-Naisa Thomas Jelani Remy, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Esther Antoine, Shawn Bowers, Jamari Johnson Williams, Jawan M. Jackson, Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, Candice Marie Woods, Ta'Nika Gibson, James Harkness and Brian Woods
Jawan M. Jackson
Ken Seymour, Mary Seymour and Kenny Seymour
Kenny Seymour, Andros Rodriguez (Engineer) and Lynn Pinto (Producer)
Seth Farber (Keyboard)
Ivan Bodley (Bass)
Andrew Atkinson (Drums)
Ivan Bodley (Bass), Keith Robinson (Guitar) and Jeffrey Campbell (Guitar)
Rick Hip-Flores (Keyboard) and Kenny Seymour
Jeffrey Campbell, Ivan Bodley, Keith Robinson ad Rick Hip-Flores
Roger Squitero (Percussian)
Benny Koonyivsky (Percussion)
Eddie Venegas (Violin)
Rieko Kawabata (Violin), Andrew Griffin (Viola) and Laura Bontrager (Cello)
Chala Yancy (Violin), Melissa Tong (Violin) and Eddie Venegas (Violin)
Kurt Bacher (Saxophone), Colin Brigstocke (Trumpet) and Dan Levine (Trombone)