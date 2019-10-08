BWW Contest: Win Tickets to Three Different New York City Food & Wine Festival Events!

Get ready for a delicious weekend because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win tickets to three different events at this year's New York City Wine & Food Festival. Don't miss your chance to experience this mouthwatering event with some of your favorite celebrity chefs and Broadway favorites. Check out the links below to enter!

The Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (NYCWFF) is a star-studded four-day event showcasing the talents of the world's most renowned chefs, wine and spirit producers, culinary personalities, lifestyle experts and America's most beloved television chefs while raising funds to support the fight to end hunger with Food Bank For New York City and No Kid Hungry.

NYCWFF is considered the largest wine and food festival in New York City with more than 100 events and widely recognized for its tastings in celebration of America's favorite foods, intimate dinners with world-renowned chefs, late night parties, hands-on classes, educational seminars, wine tastings and more. Over 50,000 passionate gourmands and aficionados sip, swirl and savor world-class cuisine, wine and spirits served up by the industry's finest.

GRAND TASTING - OCTOBER 12TH AT 12:00PM

There is no event like our signature Grand Tasting, returning for its 12th straight year! We gather the best NYC restaurants, most sought-after wines and spirits and your favorite culinary stars for an afternoon straight out of every food and wine enthusiast's dreams. Roam over a city block's worth of offerings, enjoying an endless variety of food, drink, fun and entertainment from amazing culinary personalities.

Your favorite celebrity chefs will host culinary demonstrations, including Saturday's guests: Andrew Zimmern, Rick Bayless, Katie Lee, Scott Conant, Masaharu Morimoto, Valerie Bertinelli, Duff Goldman, Robert Irvine, Geoffrey Zakarian, Molly Yeh, Lisa Lillien, and Rachael Ray.

GRAND TASTING - OCTOBER 13TH AT 12:00PM

Your favorite celebrity chefs will host culinary demonstrations, including Sunday's guests: Rocco DiSpirito, Stephanie Izard, Whoopi Goldberg, Marcus Samuelsson, Dylan Dreyer, Casey Webb, Jeff Mauro, Alex Guarnaschelli, Kardea Brown, Hannah Bronfman, and Anne Burrell.

BROADWAY TASTES WITH ALEX BRIGHTMAN AND RANDY RAINBOW - OCTOBER 13TH AT 11:30AM

The stage is set for a magical morning of show tunes and brunch dishes at this walk-around tasting celebrating the best of Broadway! Bring the entire family to join host, Alex Brightman from Beetlejuice and recently nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, for a morning of Broadway performances and brunch bites for a New York City experience you're sure to remember. PLUS comedian and YouTube personality Randy Rainbow will make a special appearance for an extra fun treat.

Indulge in creative, delicious brunch dishes prepared by some of NYC's top chefs inspired by your favorite shows and treat yourself to an array of live Broadway performances. In true NYCWFF form, creative cocktails, wine and beer cap off this delightful event that is sure to receive a standing ovation.

Enjoy performances from Beetlejuice, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, and Tootsie!





