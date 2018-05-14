BWW Contest: Enter To Win Tickets To Katharine McPhee In WAITRESS!

WAITRESS
Katharine McPhee is now starring in Waitress through June 17! BroadwayWorld is giving you a chance for you and a friend to see her in the show! Enter the contest via the form below!

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna (Katharine McPhee), a Waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland).

This year, the 2018 Tony Awards® will be hosted by Waitress's own Sara Bareilles, along with fellow singer and Tony nominee Josh Groban! Tune in on CBS or CBS All Access on Sunday, June 10 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET (delayed PT) as the Tony Awards broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall® in New York City.




