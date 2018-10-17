BWW Blog: Getting to Know the Players of THE WINNING SIDE- James Wallert

Epic Theatre Ensemble is currently presenting the world premiere of The Winning Side, the acclaimed new play by James Wallert, by popular demand. The Winning Side initially began previews on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 and officially opened on Monday, October 8, 2018 at The Acorn Theatre of Theatre Row (410 West 42nd St.), a program Building for the Arts NY, Inc. It will now play through Sunday, November 4, 2018.

We're getting to know the players of The Winning Side with a special, behind-the-scenes look at the show. Below, meet director James Wallert!

Based on the true story of Wernher von Braun, Chief Rocket Engineer for the Third Reich and one of the fathers of the United States space program, The Winning Side explores the hidden history behind America's 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing.

The Winning Side will star Sullivan Jones ("The Looming Tower") as Wernher von Braun, Melissa Friedman (Hannah and Martin) as Margot, Godfrey L. Simmons, Jr. (Einstein's Gift) as Major Taggert and Devin E. Haqq (Macbeth: Born with Teeth) in multiple roles. It will be directed by Ron Russell (Epic co-founder and executive director)

As the preeminent face and voice of space exploration on television during the 1950's and 60's, von Braun was one of the most famous men in the world. But because of his complicated legacy, he's largely been left out of the history books. With The Winning Side, Wallert creates an accessible theatrical experience for audiences of all ages that re-examines this forgotten figure of the space race, and asks challenging questions about our contemporary views of science, technology, politics, and ethics.

