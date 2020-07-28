BWW Blog: An OBCR for Every Mood

In times of confinement, some of the only things you can do to make your days different from the next is through music. Lucky for us, with the endless amounts of Original Broadway Cast Recordings and Studio Recordings, there happens to be a song for every mood, every season and every day.

On lost and gloomy days, if you need to be uplifted and inspired, you can look to people like Jenn Colella, Dear Evan Hansen Cast and the cast of Jagged Little Pill - with songs:

Me and the Sky (Come from Away)

You Will Be Found (Dear Evan Hansen)

You Learn (Jagged Little Pill)

For a dance party kind of day, to get the juices flowing and just to feel good, you can look to the cast of Moulin Rouge, the Kinky Boots cast and the Newsies cast - with songs:

More More More! (Moulin Rouge)

Raise You Up/Just Be (Kinky Boots)

Seize the Day (Newsies)

When you just want to cry or just let all the feels out because you miss your family, friends and loved ones. Look to Hamilton, Come from Away and Waitress - with songs:

Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story (Hamilton)

Something's Missing (Come from Away)

She Used to be Mine (Waitress)

For every mood, feeling and nostalgic moment - there will always be a song to put your feelings into words, an artist who feels what you do and an album that reminds you of that first tear, the first love and the moment that you fell in love with theatre.

If you are planning a wedding, need I tell you that there are thousands of songs for your wedding.

A song to walk down the aisle to: Seasons of Love by the cast of Rent

A first dance song: Finale (Come What May) by the cast of Moulin Rouge

A feel good, groovy dance to dance with your friends: Best Day Ever by the cast of SpongeBob

A cute slow dance for all the lovely couples: Falling Slowly (Reprise) by the cast of Once

Every season, every moment, every year and every second there will always be a song, a melody or an instrumental that will uplift you through dark times, inspire you to be great and give you a reason to smile for the rest of the day.

There has never been a problem that I have faced that could not become easier with the help of our Broadway creators and friends. And in honour of Alan Menken becoming an EGOT winner, here is a little inspirational quote from the Hunchback of Notre Dame to get you through your day, week or rest of the year:

"If you write enough musicals, you pretty much have a sense of where they go, what you'll need, and when; how to pull people on that journey".

Musicals can give you your sense of where to go, what you need and when and how to lean on your loved ones around you.

