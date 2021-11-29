BWW Blog: 5 Great Organizations to Support on #GivingTuesday

Giving Tuesday.

(Via givingtuesday.org.)

Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday, a movement held each year the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States. From givingtuesday.org , it's described: "On November 30, 2021, we'll unite for a worldwide celebration of generosity. GivingTuesday is an opportunity for people around the world to come together through generosity in all its forms by sharing acts of kindness and giving their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support communities and causes."

With so many wonderful causes and organizations in the world, it's hard to know where to start. Not to worry - I've got you covered! Here's 5 great organizations to support this #GivingTuesday.

The Actors Fund provides various supports for arts professionals. Their services include "emergency financial assistance, affordable housing, health care and insurance counseling, senior care, & more". Learn more at actorsfund.org , and donate here .

Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS (BCEFA), called "the philanthropic heart of Broadway", provides various supports for those impacted by illness. Their services include "provides groceries and medication, health care and hope to those in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other life-threatening illnesses". Learn more at broadwaycares.org and donate here . If BCEFA can raise $100,000 by the end of Giving Tuesday, it will be matched dollar for dollar by donors Jodi & Howard Tenenbaum and Elizabeth Armstrong.

Exceptional Minds is a nonprofit academy and post-production studio that trains individuals on the autism spectrum "for careers in animation, visual effects, 3D gaming and other related fields in the entertainment industry". Their academy is working toward diversifying the workplace by providing job training, hands-on experience, and career placement that is customized to each artist. "Exceptional Minds and its partners are building a future where neurodiverse perspectives advance an inclusive hiring culture in the entertainment Industry". Learn more at exceptional-minds.org , and donate here . Your donation on Giving Tuesday will be matched dollar for dollar.

The Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) "seeks to advance the principles of the disability rights movement with regard to autism. ASAN believes that the goal of autism advocacy should be a world in which autistic people enjoy equal access, rights, and opportunities." ASAN contributes to public policy, autistic cultural activities, and leadership training for autistic self-advocates. Learn more at autisticadvocacy.org , and donate here .

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) is "leading the fight against type 1 diabetes (T1D) by funding research, advocating for policies that accelerate access to new therapies, and providing a support network for millions of people around the world impacted by T1D". Learn more at jdrf.org and donate here .

Consider donating to those wonderful organizations today. And, if you can't donate, share this article with 5 friends!

Happy #GivingTuesday 2021!