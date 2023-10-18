BURN – A FOLK MUSICAL Will get Concert Presentation at The Cutting Room

The concert will play Monday, October 23, 2023.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Burn – A Folk Musical by Mason Emmert and Patrick Deane Greeley will get a concert presentation at The Cutting Room on Monday, October 23, 2023. Leading the audience through an entertaining evening of their folk/country score, Mason and Patrick will play songs from the show with a number of Broadway guests. 

BURN is a forthcoming musical set in a bar in backwoods Northern California with an eclectic folk/country score. Rosie and Natasha, best friends and bandmates on tour for the first time, find themselves stranded in a bar deep in the forests of Northern California. As they get to know the eclectic patrons, a nearby wildfire forces everyone to shelter in the bar, threatening both their safety and the survival of the local community. BURN is a musical about the power of home and the families we create in the face of disaster.

"When we first started writing Burn in the Fall of 2021, we wanted to personalize the lives that are being affected by wildfire devastation, to audiences who don’t experience them directly,” said composers Mason Emmert and Patrick Deane Greeley. “Now, even on the east coast, wildfires are impossible to ignore, making it more important than ever to understand the effects of climate change on our world."

For more about the new musical, visit: www.burnmusical.com







