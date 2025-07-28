BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Releases New Block of Tickets Through May 2026

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB has won 5 Tony Awards.
A new block of tickets for the Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club is now on sale for performances through Sunday, May 24, 2026, at Broadway’s Schoenfeld Theatre.
Buena Vista Social Club has made history as the first Broadway production to feature songs performed entirely in Spanish, while the dialogue remains in English. Buena Vista Social Club and WORLD CIRCUIT RECORDS have released the show’s Original Broadway Cast Recording digitally and in CD format, produced by Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek. The album is co-produced by Marco Paguia and Orin Wolf, and Executive Produced by Allan Williams. A vinyl release is set for later this year.
Buena Vista Social Club has won 5 Tony Awards including Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans), Best Choreography (Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck), and Best Orchestrations (Marco Paguia). A Special Tony Award was awarded to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club - Marco Paguia (Music Director, Conductor/Piano); David Oquendo (Associate Music Director, Guitar); Renesito Avich (Tres); Gustavo Schartz (Bass); Javier Días, Román Diaz, Mauricio Herrera (Percussion); Jesus Ricardo (Trumpet); Eddie Venegas (Trombone); Hery Paz (Woodwinds); Leonardo Reyna (Piano).
Additional awards recognition includes 2 Chita Rivera Awards for Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show and the Actors’ Equity Association’s ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus.
With a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a Special Tony Award-winning band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club™ features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).
Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.