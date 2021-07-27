BREAKING SURFACE Screenings to be Presented at Scandinavia House

In two screenings on August 4, see the hit new Nordic survival thriller Breaking Surface (Sweden, Belgium, Norway, 2019; dir. Joachim Hedén) at Scandinavia House! Screenings will take place as a 3 PM matinee and 7 PM evening showing; ticket sales are advance online purchase only here.

Breaking Surface follows half-sisters Ida (Moa Gammel) and Tuva (Madeleine Martin) as they set out a few days after Christmas on a winter dive in a remote part of the Norwegian coastline. Towards the end of the dive, a rockslide traps Tuva under water; as Ida surfaces to call for help, she discovers that the rockslide has struck above water as well - burying their equipment, phones and car keys, and cutting them off completely from any chance of outside rescue. As the frantic race for survival unfolds, Ida is put to the ultimate test of character and forcefulness fighting to save Tuva, exposing a fractured sisterhood with stakes beyond simple survival. (82 min. In Swedish & Norwegian with English subtitles)

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Joachim Hedén (1967) is the writer and director of Breaking Surface. His other work includes the Tribeca Film Festival selection New York Waiting (2006) and Framily (2010). He also directed the soccer comedy 10.000 Timmar (2014).