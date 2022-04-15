BMHC Presents MUSIC BY THE BOOK Live Conversation With Dr. Chris Washburne and Bobby Sanabria

In recognition of April as Jazz Appreciation Month the Bronx Music Heritage Center (BMHC) hosts a discussion with Dr. Chris Washburne and BMHC co-artistic director Bobby Sanabria about Washburne's latest book, Latin Jazz: The Other Jazz. This discussion will focus on why this genre of jazz is deserving of more appreciation from the jazz world.

This FB Live event will include live Q & A from viewers. Music by the Book is a Bronx Music Heritage Center program that features authors of music books and topics of relevance to the Bronx in conversation with BMHC Artistic Directors, Elena Martinez and Bobby Sanabria. The program will be live on Thursday, April 28th at 8pm, EST on FB (public page): FB (public page): www.facebook.com/bxmusic.

Chris Washburne is Professor of Music and Chair of the Music Department at Columbia University and the Founder of Columbia's Louis Armstrong Jazz Performance Program. Chris Washburne has published numerous articles on jazz, Latin jazz, and salsa. His books include Bad Music: the Music We Love to Hate (Routledge, 2004), Sounding Salsa: Performing Latin Music in New York (Temple University Press, 2008), and Latin Jazz: the Other (Oxford University Press, 2020).

As a trombonist, he has performed on over 150 recordings, with two of them Grammy winners and seven Grammy nominated. He has been hailed as "One of the best trombonists in New York..." by Peter Watrous of The New York Times and "one of the most important trombonists performing today" by Brad Walseth of www.jazzchicago.net.

He was voted as "Rising Star of the Trombone" numerous times in the annual Downbeat Critics Poll. He has performed with Tito Puente, Celia Cruz, Eddie Palmieri, Muhal Richard Abrams, Ruben Blades, Celine Dion, Gloria Estefan, Justin Timberlake, Marc Anthony, Björk, They Might Be Giants, Roscoe Mitchell, Grady Tate, Jaki Byard, Duke Ellington Orchestra, Danilo Caymmi, Ran Blake, the Smithereens, Don Richols, Arturo Sandoval, Hilton Ruíz, Lawrence "Butch" Morris, Roswell Rudd, Walter Thompson, RMM Allstar Salsa Band, Eddie Henderson, Anthony Braxton, Ray Barretto, John Cale, Baba Olatunje, Candido, Freddie Cole, Maria Schneider Big Band, Chico O'Farrill, Leslie Uggams, Dicapo Opera Company, St. Luke's Chamber Orchestra, Bang on a Can All-stars, SEM Ensemble, American Microtonal Festival Chamber Orchestra, and the Dinosaur Annex under the direction of Gunther Schuller, among many others. He is the leader of the highly acclaimed SYOTOS Latin jazz band, FFEAR, and the Rags and Roots jazz band.



Co-Artistic Director Bobby Sanabria is an eight time Grammy-nominee as a leader, drummer, percussionist, composer, arranger, conductor, documentary film producer, educator, activist, and bandleader. He holds a Bachelor of Music Degree from the Berklee College of Music and is on the faculty of the New School and New York University where he conducts Afro-Cuban jazz big bands. He is the onair host and curator of Latin Jazz Cruise radio program heard weekly on America's favorite jazz radio station, WBGO. In addition, he is the Co-Artistic Director of the Bronx Music Heritage Center. A native son of the South Bronx born to Puerto Rican parents, he has performed and recorded with such legends as Tito Puente, Mongo Santamaría, Dizzy Gillespie, Chico O'Farrill, Ray Barretto, Cándido, Henry Threadgill, Larry Harlow, and the Godfather of Afro-Cuban jazz, Mario Bauzá. DRUM! Magazine named him Percussionist of the Year (2005); later he was named Percussionist of the Year by the Jazz Journalists Association in 2011 and 2013. In 2006, he was inducted into the Bronx Walk of Fame. He was a recipient of the 2018 Jazz Education Network (JEN) LeJENS of Jazz Lifetime Achievement Award for his work as both a musician and educator in the field of Latin jazz. In 2018 the Congressional Black Caucus in the U.S. Congress honored him as a musician, educator. For more info: www.bobbysanabria.com