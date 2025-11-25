BLUE MOON Now Available to Rent or Buy on Digital Platforms

Blue Moon, Richard Linklater's biographical portrait of Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart, is now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms including Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, Fandango, and more. The digital release currently retails for $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to purchase.

Directed by Linklater, the movie takes place at Sardi's Restaurant on the opening night of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! in 1943, Rodgers’s first collaboration with Oscar Hammerstein II. The plot itself follows Hart as he confronts his shattered self-confidence during this new development in their creative lives.

Blue Moon features a starry cast, including Hawke as Hart and Andrew Scott as Richard Rodgers, along with Margaret Qualley and Bobby Cannavale. Check out our interview with the stars of the film, who discuss the bond between Rodgers and Hart. Additionally, watch as theatre historian Jennifer Ashley Tepper goes inside the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts to take a look at the Sardi's portraits on display when the movie takes place. The movie hit theaters on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles and New York, before expanding nationwide on October 24, 2025.

Rodgers and Hart helmed such musicals as Babes in Arms and Pal Joey, in addition to the 1934 hit ballad "Blue Moon," from which the film gets its title. Rodgers and Hammerstein went on to create several hits themselves, with South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music among them.