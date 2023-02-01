BIRTHDAY PRESENCE By Jasmine Rice LaBeija to be Presented at Works & Process At The Guggenheim in March

Works & Process at the Guggenheim will present Birthday Presence by Jasmine Rice LaBeija, featuring performance highlights and moderated discussion about the forthcoming premiere of Birthday Presence. Tickets available now at www.worksandprocess.org.

Birthday Presence by Jasmine Rice LaBeija

Wednesday, March 8, 7:30 pm

Tickets $35-$45, Choose What You Pay

The International Godmother of the Royal House of LaBeija-recently shouted out by Beyoncé in "Break My Soul (Queens Remix)"-summons her family uptown for a birthday kiki destined for legendary status. Drag artist Jasmine Rice LaBeija is a Juilliard-trained tenor possessed of a devastating wit, razor-sharp timing, and a commanding voice; all of which will be on full display in her new cabaret extravaganza premiering March 8 at Works & Process at the Guggenheim on the day of her father's birth. Then on May 17, crossing town to Works & Process at Lincoln Center, the downtown darling hosts a homecoming celebration recital on the blessed day of her own birth, christening the newly opened David Geffen Hall's sidewalk studio with unparalleled fabulousness. Your presence is expressly requested.

WORKS & PROCESS AT THE GUGGENHEIM

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

An independent process-focused non-profit performing arts organization, Works & Process champions creative process from studio-to-stage and illuminates the artistic process of creators from the world's largest organizations and simultaneously champions artists representing historically underrecognized performing arts cultures by providing rare longitudinal and fully funded creative residency, commissioning, and presenting support.

Works & Process provides audiences with unprecedented access to creative process with programs that blend artist discussions and performance highlights, with the goal of fostering greater understanding and appreciation and broadening representation.

This season Works & Process celebrates New York artists, street and social dance, and after four decades at the Guggenheim expands beyond the museum to also present at Lincoln Center and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Our ongoing LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency program knits together a constellation of 12 residency centers across New York state to support creative process.