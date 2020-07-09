BIPOC Theatre Artists Release Document Outlining Demands for Broadway Community

Just one month ago, a group of artists released a letter to the theatre community entitled: We See You, White American Theatre. Signed by over 300 BIPOC theatre-makers, the document went viral on social media, citing numerous examples of systemic racism within the industry.

"Since our call to action on 7:00 pm June 8, 2020, within 24 hours our website, weseeyouWAT.com, received 80,000 unique visitors and 50,0000 signatories have signed a petition demanding substantive change in the American theater- that number continues to grow by the minute," says the website. "This outpouring of support is a testament to the widespread and systemic problem of racism many BIPOC continue to face in their field. We are currently collecting data, testimonials and statistics, which will be incorporated into a comprehensive list of demands calling upon white institutions to examine, change and dismantle their harmful and racist practices."

Now, a new, 31-page document has been released, which outlines a series of demands for the future, including changes to working conditions, hiring practices, artistic and curatorial practices, transparency and accountability, BIPOC organization funding, training programs, and more.

"This is a living document. It is an omnibus declaration of interlinked strategies, comprehensive but by no means exhaustive, and remains subject to amendment. It is culled from years of discussion between members of the Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) theatre communities immersed in the dynamics of which they speak, and bears the contradictions of our many concerns, approaches, and needs," it reads. "When demands are repeated, it should be taken as a reflection of their significance to the constituents. It is also due to the interdependent functioning of the theatrical ecosystem."

Click here to read the full list of demands.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You