BIPOC Staff from A.R.T./NY Calls Out Racist Behavior from Executive Director
As first reported by OnStage Blog, BIPOC staff members from The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York have submitted a letter to the organization, demanding that they take action to 'dismantle systemic racism' and pointing out many documented examples of 'toxic behavior' from Executive Director, Ginny Louloudes.
"The racism, and those who enable it, are deeply embedded in your systems. Your Board, senior staff, and external consultants have protected Ginny and perpetuated racism despite the explicit pleas of BIPOC employees who continue to ask for support," it reads. "Racism is a system and not a static action, making her removal merely the beginning of the work that must be done. For years, the staff members of color have been trying to lead the change within the structure of this organization. The time for discussion has passed. We demand action, acknowledgment, and transformative justice-and not just to remove your liability for being called out."
The letter goes on to 'at minimum' remove Louloudes from her post.
The Executive committee has since placed Louloudes on administrative leave and released the following statement:
The A.R.T./New York Executive Committee is in dialogue with We Are A.R.T/New York (a group of current and former employees) and is grateful to them for raising their concerns with us and for sharing what they've witnessed. The Executive Director of A.R.T./New York has been placed on administrative leave as we retain outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation. We are specifically seeking a team that includes BIPOC-identifying employment attorneys; and/or to involve a BIPOC advocate in all steps of the process.
The Executive Committee and Board of A.R.T./New York fully support any and all efforts to make A.R.T./New York a better and more inclusive, equitable organization. A.R.T/New York is an evolving organization in an evolving world. We recognize the need to look at not only our current behavior but the organizational behavior that has brought us to this point. We are taking all necessary steps to bring that to fruition in an open, transparent, and collaborative manner and we are ready to get to work.
Founded in 1972, A.R.T./New York assists over 400 member theatres companies so they may realize their artistic visions and serve their diverse audiences well. Over the years, A.R.T./New York has earned a reputation as a leader in providing progressive services to our members-from shared office and rehearsal spaces, to the nation's only revolving loan fund for real estate, to technical assistance programs for emerging theatres-which have made our organization an expert in the needs of the New York City nonprofit theatre community. For additional information, visit: https://www.art-newyork.org/
