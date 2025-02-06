BIG UMBRELLA FESTIVAL Returns to Lincoln Center Celebrating Neurodiverse Audiences and Artists

Now in its seventh iteration, this year features an expanded array of events from artists across the world, varying in age-range and genre.
The Big Umbrella Festival will return to Lincoln Center this April—welcoming kids, teens, adults, and their families for three weekends of free and Choose-What-You-Pay programming, designed with and for neurodiverse audiences.
Now in its seventh iteration, this year features an expanded array of events from artists across the world, varying in age-range and genre, and welcomes the Big Umbrella Festival's first-ever Spanish language performance: Teatro La Plaza's Hamlet—a bold reimagining of Shakespeare's timeless work featuring a cast of actors with Down syndrome.
Launched in 2018, the Big Umbrella Festival was the first large-scale performing arts festival of its kind, centering audiences with autism and other developmental disabilities by offering unique approaches to sensory-based and interactive artistic experiences—and sharing these learnings with the field worldwide.
“Access to the arts for all is core to what drives our work here at Lincoln Center,” said Shanta Thake, Ehrenkranz Chief Artistic Officer of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. “We are proud to continue expanding the Big Umbrella Festival, meeting neurodiverse audiences where they are and embracing a multitude of ways to engage with the arts. Our learnings from this important work continue, as we weave many of these engagement principles into our offerings year-round. We are grateful to continue this work with so many talented collaborators from around the world.”
Each edition of the festival has returned with expanded offerings for thousands of New Yorkers across in-person, virtual, and outdoor events and installations.
Tickets for Choose-What-You-Pay events go on sale to the public today, Thursday February 6. Waitlists will be available for select sold-out performances. Learn more at LincolnCenter.org/BigUmbrella.
All events are Relaxed Performances, part of a campus-wide series providing a supportive social environment for individuals with autism, sensory and communication disorders, or learning disabilities. Attendees can enter and leave audience spaces as needed, vocalize, and move freely, creating a "no shushing" zone. Chill out spaces and visual art spaces are also available. For more information about Relaxed Performances, visit LincolnCenter.org/Relaxed. Visual Guides in English and Spanish offer detailed directions, arrival instructions, and venue amenities with images. Additionally, all events are located on accessible routes with accessible entrances, restrooms, and seating. To celebrate this year's Big Umbrella Festival, we are pleased to present a limited-edition benefit print and commemorative poster published by Lincoln Center Editions. Complimentary posters will be gifted to attendees while supplies last.
