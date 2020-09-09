BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES to be Performed Live In Central Park

BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES will be performed in Central Park on Sunday, September 13th at 5:30pm.

Jessica Sherr is now offering online shows and socially distanced shows of Bette Davis Ain't For Sissies in Central Park.

These intimate live-and in person pop up shows will be presented using the LiveTours app and performed for an audience of 12. Ticket buyers must have a smart phone and headphones or earbuds. By downloading the app in advance, patrons will be able to clearly hear Bette while being able to maintain a safe social distance from her and other guests. The exact meetup location (as well as instructions and safety protocols) will be emailed to ticket buyers in advance of the performance. It is suggested that patrons bring their own pillow/blanket/portable chair for seating and wear comfortable shoes.

Face masks must be worn at all times -- no eating or drinking during the course of the event, but you can picnic after the show!

DETAILS:

STREAM ON YOUR COMPUTER FROM HOME:

• Thu. September 10 @ 7:30pm EDT / 4:30pm PDT

• Thu. September 24 @ 7:30pm EDT / 4:30pm PDT

https://bettedavisaintforsissies.brownpapertickets.com

LIVE & IN PERSON POP UP SHOWS

IN NEW YORK

• SUNDAY SEPT 13, 5:30PM

CENTRAL PARK

https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1031815i??

