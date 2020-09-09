BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES to be Performed Live In Central Park
BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES will be performed in Central Park on Sunday, September 13th at 5:30pm.
Jessica Sherr is now offering online shows and socially distanced shows of Bette Davis Ain't For Sissies in Central Park.
These intimate live-and in person pop up shows will be presented using the LiveTours app and performed for an audience of 12. Ticket buyers must have a smart phone and headphones or earbuds. By downloading the app in advance, patrons will be able to clearly hear Bette while being able to maintain a safe social distance from her and other guests. The exact meetup location (as well as instructions and safety protocols) will be emailed to ticket buyers in advance of the performance. It is suggested that patrons bring their own pillow/blanket/portable chair for seating and wear comfortable shoes.
Face masks must be worn at all times -- no eating or drinking during the course of the event, but you can picnic after the show!
DETAILS:
STREAM ON YOUR COMPUTER FROM HOME:
• Thu. September 10 @ 7:30pm EDT / 4:30pm PDT
• Thu. September 24 @ 7:30pm EDT / 4:30pm PDT
https://bettedavisaintforsissies.brownpapertickets.com
LIVE & IN PERSON POP UP SHOWS
IN NEW YORK
• SUNDAY SEPT 13, 5:30PM
CENTRAL PARK
https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1031815i??
More Hot Stories For You
-
YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga, Will Officially Release on October 9
It has been announced that Yellow Rose, the film that stars Eva Noblezada alongside Lea Salonga, will officially release on October 9, 2020....
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Theatre is 'At the Point of No Return'; May Open CINDERELLA Abroad
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently chatted with the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee about the future of the industry amidst the health crisis....
How New York City's Return to Normalcy Hinges on the Return of Broadway
The Washington Post has reported on the ways in which the life and economy of New York City hinges upon bringing Broadway back, and how Broadway canno...
VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody Get Quizzed on Pop Culture
Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody take a series of pop culture quizzes. Can they tell the difference between the Friends and Seinfeld theme so...
11 Books That Were Adapted Into Musicals
From Hamilton to Matilda, we're highlighting just 11 of many shows based on books for National #ReadaBookDay! Which one is your favorite?...
9 Karen Olivo Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Karen Olivo is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series tonight! We're looking back at past performances before her show this evening!...