Feb. 12, 2021  

BETRAYAL Star Zawe Ashton Joins CAPTAIN MARVEL 2

Zawe Ashton, who was recently seen on Broadway opposite Tom Hiddleston in Harold Pinter's Betrayal, will be joining the MCU in Captain Marvel 2.

Zawe will go toe-to-toe with Oscar-winner Brie Larson as the villain of the anticipated sequel.

She joins a cast that includes previously announced stars Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

The film will be directed by Nia DaCosta with a screenplay from Megan McDonnell.

Captain Marvel 2 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.

Zawe Ashton was born in Hackney, London. She is best known for her roles in television sitcom Fresh Meat, the comedy series Not Safe for Work, Wanderlust and the forthcoming Velvet Buzzsaw.

Zawe starred in The Jamie Lloyd Company production of Jean Genet's The Maids at Trafalgar Studios and played the title role in Lloyd's production of Salomé for Headlong. Her play For All the Women Who Thought They Were Mad debuted Soho Rep. in 2019.


