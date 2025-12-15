BERES HAMMOND & FRIENDS: Rockaway Mother's Day Experience is Coming to UBS Arena

Beres Hammond will return to UBS Arena to make his first New York Metro area appearance of 2026. Hammond is staging a celebration of love, nurturing, and timeless connection for Mother's Day with “Beres Hammond & Friends: Rockaway Mother's Day Experience” on Saturday, May 9.



More than a concert, this cherished Mother's Day tradition is a musical embrace—a night honoring mothers, grandmothers, caregivers, and the women whose love shapes generations. With his unmistakable voice and deeply emotive catalog, Beres Hammond will headline an unforgettable evening of soulful reggae and Caribbean excellence, joined by an exceptional lineup of friends to be announced. For decades, Beres Hammond's music has served as the soundtrack to love stories, family milestones, and quiet moments of reflection. His return to New York promises a warm, intimate, and powerful performance—one that speaks directly to the heart and perfectly captures the spirit of Mother's Day: tenderness, gratitude, and enduring love.



In keeping with Jammins Events' long-standing commitment to giving back, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Hurricane Melissa Recovery at supportjamaica.gov.jm., supporting families in Jamaica still recovering from the devastating effects of the storm. In this way, the celebration of maternal love and care extends beyond the arena—reaching mothers and families in need and reinforcing the values of compassion and community that Mother's Day represents.



Widely regarded as one of New York's premier Mother's Day cultural events, the Rockaway Mother's Day Experience has become a beloved annual tradition—bringing together world-class music, refined production, and a shared sense of purpose. Tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster starting Friday, December 19 at 10AM ET.