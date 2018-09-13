BEETLEJUICE to Begin Broadway Haunt This April; Official Opening Night Set

It has been confirmed that the new musical comedy Beetlejuice will open on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on April 25, 2019.

Beetlejuice will begin Broadway previews in March 2019. An official preview start date to be announced shortly.

Beetlejuice will have its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., beginning performances on Sunday, October 14, 2018 and officially opening on Sunday, November 4, 2018.

Beetlejuice is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Peter and the Starcatcher), with an original score by Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Scott Brown & Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (Broad City), choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom), and music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire).

It's showtime, folks! Beetlejuice is ruder, raunchier and frankly, more repellent than ever in this original musical based on Tim Burton's wonderfully demented film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon who happens to have a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages and an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits.

Beetlejuice features scenic design by two-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), sound design by four-time Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Frozen), projection design by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump), music producing by Matt Stine, dance arrangements by David Dabbon, casting by Telsey + Company and Rachel Hoffman, CSA; Associate Director Catie Davis, Associate Choreographer Nancy Renee Braun and Line Producer Jenny Gersten.

Beetlejuice is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning Geffen Company motion picture with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson. The smash hit comedy was directed by Tim Burton and starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder.

Tickets for the Washington D.C. world premiere of Beetlejuice range from $54.00 - 114.00 and are available at www.TheNationalDC.com.

Cast photos by Darren Cox-SpotCo

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You