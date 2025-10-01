BEAUTY & THE BEAST Tour's Lumiere, Danny Gardner, to Appear on DANCING WITH THE STARS

“Disney Night” premieres Tuesday, October 7.
This Tuesday is Disney Night on Dancing With the Stars! The opening number, set to “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast” and choreographed by Mandy Moore, will feature a guest appearance by Danny Gardner, who appears as Lumiere in the North American Tour of “Beauty and the Beast,” which is now touring nationwide.
It’s the most enchanting night of the season as “Dancing with the Stars” celebrates the spirit of Disney, in honor of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration. The 11 remaining couples take the ballroom on a wondrous journey, dancing to songs inspired by beloved Disney films and attractions.
“Disney Night” premieres Tuesday, October 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:00 p.m. CDT), simulcast LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu. The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios.
After each episode, go behind the curtain with the “‘Dancing with the Stars’ Official Podcast.” Hosted by Season 33 Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy champion Joey Graziadei, the show brings exclusive cast interviews, special guests, behind-the-scenes insights and expert breakdowns of the performances people can’t stop discussing. Tune in Thursdays on Disney+ and Hulu.
“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.